Hispanic Heritage Month: Local artist pays homage to Mexican icons who made history in Houston

HOUSTON – In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, local artist Lizbeth Ortiz designed an art installation for the iconic Midtown letters in Bagby Park.

The artwork represents a visual Day of the Dead alter with each letter representing prominent Mexican leaders who made history in Houston.

It includes Ninfa Laurenzo of Ninfa’s restaurant, Lydia Mendoza, who is considered the Mother of Tejano music and activist and elected official Leonel Castillo.

The art installation will be on display until October 15.

