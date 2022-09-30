77º

Show us photos of your favorite coffee shop for International Coffee Day

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

We love a good coffee shop. (Pexels.)

Who doesn’t love a good cup of coffee, right?

What is even better than a freshly brewed cup of coffee is hanging out at your favorite local coffee shop.

Not only are the vibes at a local coffee shop just the best, but you’re also supporting a local business. Plus, free WiFi so you can get personal work done? You can’t beat it.

So in honor of International Coffee Day, we want you to share a photo of your favorite coffee shop and give them a shout out. Post a photo and tell us why this local coffee shop is the best. And please, no Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts. This is all about local coffee shops!

