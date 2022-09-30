Community spotlight: B.I.G. Love Cancer Care

With September being Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, there are plenty of opportunities to help. One such way is through B.I.G. Love Cancer Care, which this year is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

HOUSTON – Sept. 29 marked 16 years since Jessica Phillips’ daughter Brooke passed away from cancer.

Jessica remembers when Brooke, who was extremely sick and weak from cancer treatment at the time, put another family’s needs before her own. Hearing a baby cry in the next room, Brooke asked her mom if they could pray for that child and family. It was a moment Jessica will never forget.

“She had this really giving spirit and when she passed away, it was the most natural thing for me to continue her legacy,” said Phillips.

What started with Phillips and her family making gift baskets at a home in Angleton, grew into an organization that helps childhood cancer patients and their families in eight Texas hospitals. B.I.G. Love Cancer Care provides food and gifts, counseling services and helps pay bills for young cancer patients and their families.

“Just the amount of needs that we had was overwhelming on top of watching your child battle cancer, and so we wanted to go back and meet those needs,” said Phillips, relaying to KPRC 2 her memories of mounting medical bills, parking fees and more. The experience propelled Phillips to help other families going through the same thing.

In the past week, for example, B.I.G. Love Cancer Care stepped in to pay an electric bill for the single mother of a young cancer patient when their power was shut off.

B.I.G. Love volunteers go shopping to help families get whatever they need while they are confined to their hospital rooms. The organization grants wishes to patients and their families to bring them joy. They also offer support to siblings of cancer patients. Overall, there are 15 different programs to aid patients and their families as part of B.I.G. Love’s services.

B.I.G. Love was essential in helping a member of the KPRC 2 family whose 12-year-old son battled cancer.

“Ethan passed away in March of 2021 and B.I.G. Love was there with counseling and with a scholarship for Ethan’s older brother. And even 18 months after he’s gone, they’re still by our side today,” said Brian Perry.

This is B.I.G. Love’s 15th anniversary, and they’re encouraging people to donate $15 per month to help them continue their mission. They also need volunteers to help deliver items to pediatric cancer patients and their families.

You can learn more about B.I.G. Love Cancer Care’s mission, upcoming events and how to donate or volunteer by visiting their website.

Ethan’s family is continuing to spread kindness in his honor. In partnership with Propel Soccer Academy in the Missouri City area, Ethan’s Ohana is encouraging soccer players to wear gold socks and shirts for pediatric cancer awareness. They are also collecting Rubik’s cubes – one of Ethan’s favorite toys – to donate to kids in local hospitals. B.I.G. Love Cancer Care will help distribute the Rubik’s cubes to children battling cancer, a nod to Ethan and his giving spirit.