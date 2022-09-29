🔒Houston Toy Museum: These are 9 toys you can get all the feels from your childhood during a visit to this new Houston attraction

HOUSTON – The Houston Toy Museum will open its doors in the coming weeks.

We were given a special preview of several antique toys before the official unveiling of the collection. Take a look at eight collectible toys that are sure to bring out your inner kid.

The original Teddy Ruxpin bear is back with his cassette tape.

Worlds of Wonder Teddy Ruxpin 1985 (Sarah Miller/Houston Toy Museum)

My best friend is an illiop! Take a walk down memory lane with your original storytelling friend. Teddy Ruxpin lovers can see the original talking bear at the Houston Toy Musuem’s grand opening on Oct. 6th. The ‘illiop’ creature that only looks like a bear made its debut in 1985. The bear’s audio cassette tape along with its moving mouth and eyes are memories everyone can enjoy.

Not all superheroes wear capes, but this Superman action figure does.

Mego Superman 1972 (Sarah Miller/Houston Toy Museum)

It’s a bird... It’s a plane... No, it’s Superman. The flying superhero who was born on the doomed planet of Krypton has now landed at the Houston Toy Museum. Equipped with the famous “S” on his chest, the action figure’s blue, red and yellow suit is a sight all ages will recognize. Visitors are encouraged to leave their kryptonite at home for Superman’s safety.

Strawberry Shortcake still smells berry sweet

Kenner Strawberry Shortcake 1979 (Sarah Miller/Houston Toy Museum)

The retro Strawberry Shortcake doll brings back strawberry scented memories. The timeless forever friend is loved for her ginger hair, cute prickly freckles, pink hat and that strawberry scent that everyone has sniffed at least once. The unforgettable six-inch doll has left her scent and cute style on everyone’s brain.

Furby! The first gigapet you can pet.

Tiger Electronics Furby 1998 (Sarah Miller/Houston Toy Museum)

Be careful what you say around this robotic toy because it may say it right back. Furby has a mind of its own. The must-have toy of the early 2000′s flew off the shelves due to its customizable personality that everyone grew to love. If you choose to bring your old fur baby to the Houston Toy Musuem please make sure it isn’t sick because Furby’s can catch colds.

Cabbage Patch dolls aren’t made they are born.

Coleco Cabbage Patch Kids 1984 (Sarah Miller/Houston Toy Museum)

Relive your childhood with your favorite adoptable friends. Cabbage Patch Kid’s need for a home stole the hearts of many. Each doll came with a birth certificate and adoptions papers so kids could love and care for them like their own. While there are many Cabbage Patch Kids still waiting to be adopted, this one has been adopted by the Houston Toy Museum.

Star Wars memorabilia you’ll never forget

Long before Star Wars was a Disney property, Star Wars was a cult favorite and now you can experience its smallest fan products – its toys – at the Houston Toy Museum. Some of the first items ever made to celebrate C-3PO, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca and R2-D2 will be on display at the museum, promising the nostalgic among us a treat. Take an early look below at some of your favorites from the franchise.

C-3PO Star Wars figure by Kenner 1977 (Sarah Miller/Houston Toy Museum)

Star Wars figure Luke Skywalker by Kenner 1977 (Sarah Miller/Houston Toy Museum)

R2D2 Star Wars figures by Kenner 1977 (Sarah Miller/Houston Toy Museum)

Chewbacca Star Wars figure by Kenner 1977 (Sarah Miller/Houston Toy Museum)

The Houston Toy Museum offers over 4,500 square feet of nostalgia to be explored with some toys dating back to the early 1800s. Guest of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to enjoy the museums’ vintage toy displays. The look of excitement on the face of guest and pointing to toys saying, “I remember that!” is the biggest compliment to the museum.

Tickets range from $14 to $18 and can be purchased at houstontoymuseum.com

