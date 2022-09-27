Hunkering down: See how Floridians are prepping for Hurricane Ian’s arrival

Steve Newberne (L) and Richard Latronita board up Gigi's restaurant in preparation for Hurricane Ian on September 26, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Ian is projected to make its closest pass to the Tampa Bay area tomorrow, with current tracking putting the center 25 miles west of the coastline and northern bound along the Atlantic seaboard. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

We are fully into Hurricane season, and the first big storm to hit the United States will soon make landfall.

Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before it crashes ashore Wednesday.

Floridians who live on the state’s west coast have been prepping for days. Businesses and homes are boarded up to avoid any wind damage, and folks have been filling sandbags to prevent any flooding that may happen after the storm wrecks havoc.

Below are photos showing Florida residents getting ready for the big storm.

Marci McGee takes what she needs from her home as she evacuates to a safer area before for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. Ian is expected in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Rebecca Hale and her mother, Edda Howard, place shutters on her home as they prepare for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. Ian is expected in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Steve Newberne (L) and Richard Latronita board up Gigi's restaurant in preparation for Hurricane Ian on September 26, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Ian is projected to make its closest pass to the Tampa Bay area tomorrow, with current tracking putting the center 25 miles west of the coastline and northern bound along the Atlantic seaboard. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Luca Leguerchois (L) and Eglantine Leguerchois board up their Paradise Sweets store in preparation for Hurricane Ian on September 26, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Ian is projected to make its closest pass to the Tampa Bay area tomorrow, with current tracking putting the center 25 miles west of the coastline and northern bound along the Atlantic seaboard. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Shelves in the bread aisle stand empty as residents prepare for Hurricane Ian on September 26, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

A person stands in an empty water aisle in a grocery store as people stock up on necessary items in prepartation for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 26, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. Stores were re-stocking with water for customers before the storm's arrival. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Chris Tate (L) and Heather Tallmadge place sandbags in their car at Helen Howarth Park as they prepare for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 26, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. Ian is projected to make it's closest pass to the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday with the current track putting the center 25 miles west of the coastline as it parallels the coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Alex Rico ties up a sandbag after filling it at Helen Howarth Park as he prepares for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 26, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Alex Rico and other people fill sandbags at Helen Howarth Park as they prepare for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 26, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Chris Tate (L) and Heather Tallmadge and other people fill sandbags at Helen Howarth Park as they prepare for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 26, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

People fill sandbags at Helen Howarth Park as they prepare for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 26, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)