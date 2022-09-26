North Carolina woman prints her resume on a cake, has it hand-delivered to Nike

Karly Pavlinac Blackburn has a resume that takes the cake.

Recently, the 27-year-old went viral for a LinkedIn post about her recent job application experience and the teamwork that went into it.

As Blackburn explained, with her mind set on a job at Nike, she decided to make a bold choice. A friend suggested that instead of submitting a job application the traditional way, she print her resume on top of a cake and send it to the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. After some research, she decided to send the cake on the day she knew a party would be at the headquarters.

Read more on NBC’s TODAY Show here.