Coming soon to HMNS: An immersive, holographic dinosaur show

HOUSTON – The Houston Museum of Natural Science will soon begin screening a new dinosaur show in its IMAX theatre.

“Dinosaur Discoveries: A Holographic Adventure” will employ multiple screens, laser projection and three-dimensional holographic imagery to “take audiences through more than 140 years of scientific discovery and disputes on the journey to understanding the truth about dinosaurs,” a release reads.

Viewers will join the character Maggie, an up-and-coming paleontologist, from childhood through her journey to uncover the scientific discoveries that have shaped our understanding of dinosaurs.

“The inspiring story of Maggie taps into the imagination of audience members with immersive visuals, capturing our child-like-fascination with these remarkable creatures of the past,” said “Dinosaur Discoveries” Creative Producer Geoffrey Curley. “As the adventure unfolds and discoveries from today are brought to life, the visual experience and representation of dinosaurs evolves from what audiences think they know into what is believed to be scientifically authentic.”

Tickets to “Dinosaur Discoveries: A Holographic Adventure” are on sale now at hmns.org. The production will debut Friday, Nov. 18.

For more information about “Dinosaur Discoveries: A Holographic Adventure,” visit dinosaurdiscoveries.com