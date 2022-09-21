8 best bets for your Houston weekend: ZZ Top, Wu-Tang, Lego sculptures, a sunset wine walk and more

HOUSTON – A sunset wine walk, a salute to Black artists and a celebration of The Beach Boys via dance made our list of this weekend’s Houston cultural offerings.

🩰 Houston Ballet Presents “Good Vibrations”

Sept. 22-Oct. 2

Thursday marks the world premiere of “Good Vibrations” by internationally-acclaimed choreographer, Arthur Pita. Originally set to debut in the 2019-2020 season, this work marks the first time Pita has choreographed the Houston Ballet. The performance is set to a commissioned score by Christopher Austin, with references to The Beach Boys’ legendary song “Good Vibrations.”

📍 Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave.

💻 houstonballet.org

🎵 Theatre Under the Stars presents “Ain’t Misbehavin’”

Sept. 20-Oct. 2

“Ain’t Misbehavin’” is the Tony-Award-winning musical originally created and directed by Richard Maltby, Jr. that celebrates the music of Fats Waller and the Black artists of the Harlem Renaissance. Sly and genial, the musical bursts with the wit and energy of one of the most innovative periods in American music.

📍 Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby St.

💻 tuts.com

🍷 Houston Arboretum Sip & Stroll

Sept. 23

Enjoy a quiet evening out on the arboretum trails. The sunset walk will include two glasses of wine or Saint Arnold beer, cheese, charcuterie offerings from GRAZE HTX, and a specialty wine glass to take home.

📍 Houston Arboretum and Nature Center, 4501 Woodway Dr.

💻 houstonarboretum.org

🎸 Jack White in concert

Sept. 24

Jack White will perform in Houston Saturday in support of his new albums, “Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive.”

📍 Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas Ave.

💻 jackwhiteiii.com

🌼 Houston Botanic Garden presents Sean Kenney’s “Nature Connects” Lego creations

Sept. 24-Feb. 19

Artist Sean Kenney’s award-winning exhibition “Nature Connects,” which consists of whimsical works of art made from Lego bricks, is coming to the Houston Botanic Garden where it will remain on view until Feb. 19, 2023. To mark the opening day of the exhibit, Houston Botanic Garden is hosting a festival featuring food, games, and activities.

📍 1 Botanic Lane

💻 hbg.org

🕶 14 Pews presents “Don’t Look Back”

Sept. 24

Bob Dylan is captured on-screen as he never would be again in this groundbreaking film from D. A. Pennebaker. The legendary documentarian finds Dylan in England during his 1965 tour, which would be his last as an acoustic artist. In this wildly entertaining vision of one of the 20th century’s greatest artists, Dylan is surrounded by teen fans, gets into heated philosophical jousts with journalists, and kicks back with fellow musicians Joan Baez, Donovan, and Alan Price. Featuring some of Dylan’s most famous songs, including “Subterranean Homesick Blues,” “The Times They Are A-Changin’,” and “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue,” Don’t Look Back is a radically-conceived portrait of an American icon that has influenced decades of vérité behind-the-scenes documentaries.

📍 14 Pews, 800 Aurora St.

💻 14pews.org

🎤 Wu-Tang Clan and Nas in concert

Sept. 24

Toyota Center will welcome hip hop icons Wu-Tang Clan and Nas on Saturday. Their “New York State Of Mind” Tour will feature two full sets from the legendary acts.

📍 Toyota Center, 1510 Polk St.

💻 toyotacenter.com

🔥 ZZ Top at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 25

ZZ Top, joined by Jeff Beck and Ann Wilson, will perform Sunday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands as part of their “Raw Whisky” tour of North America. The tour’s title is a hat tip to both a forthcoming album as well as the recent release of ZZ Top Tres Hombres whiskey.

📍 The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr.

💻 woodlandscenter.org

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments! If you have an event you’d like to include on our official KPRC 2 Community Calendar, fill out our form here.