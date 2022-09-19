National Voter Registration Day: This is where you can register across the Houston area on Sept. 20

The 2022 National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 20 and KPRC 2 is partnered with the League of Women Voters of Houston and the Houston Chronicle to get voters registered all across the Houston area.
LWV-Houston will have volunteers at more than 35 locations on Sept. 20 to help qualified voters register to vote. QR codes linking to voter registration materials, registration status, and sample ballots, will be on hand.
Check out the map and location list below to find a convenient location where you can register to vote.
The last day to register to vote in Texas for the November election is Oct. 11, 2022. Early voting in Texas begins Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Voter Registration Day Locations
- She Space 2799 Katy Fwy. Houston, TX 77007 (8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Lone Star College – Tomball 30555 Tomball Pkwy. Tomball, TX 77375 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Memorial Assistance Ministries (MAM) 1625 Blalock Rd. Houston, TX 77080 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Carl Walker Multi-Purpose Center 4300 Noble St. Houston, TX 77020 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Discovery Green 1500 McKinney St. Houston, TX 77010 (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
- St. Arnold’s Brewery 2000 Lyons Ave. Houston, TX 77020 (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Boston Consulting Group (BCG) 1221 McKinney St. Houston, TX 77002 (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church 3826 Wheeler St. Houston, TX 77004 (6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)
- Lone Star College - North Harris Campus 2700 WW Thorne Blvd. Houston, TX 77073 (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
- Fondren Library – Rice University 6100 Main St. Houston, TX 77005 (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
- San Jacinto College – North Campus 5800 Uvalde Rd. Houston, TX 77049 (8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)
- Lone Star College - University Park 20515 SH 249 Houston, TX 77070 (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
- Buffalo Soldiers National Museum 3816 Caroline St. Houston, TX 77004 (5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.)
Harris County Public Library Locations
- Aldine Branch Library 11331 Airline Dr. Houston, TX 77037 (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
- Atascocita Branch Library 19520 Pinehurst Trail Drive Atascocita, TX 77346 (3 p.m. - 6 p.m.)
- Crosby Edith Fae Cook Cole Branch Library 135 Hare Road Crosby, TX 77532 (10 a.m. - 12 p.m.; 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.)
- Barbara Bush Branch Library 6817 Cypresswood Drive Spring, TX 77379 (10 a.m. - 1 p.m.; 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.)
- Fairbanks Branch Library 7122 Gessner Road Houston, TX 77040 (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
- Heights Neighborhood Public Library 1302 Heights Blvd. Houston, TX 77008 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Hillendahl Neighborhood Library 2436 Gessner Rd. Houston, TX 77080 (9:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.)
- Johnson Neighborhood Library 3517 Reed Rd. Houston, TX 77051 (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
- Kingwood Branch Library 4400 Bens View Lane Kingwood, TX 77339 (10 a.m. - 12 p.m.; 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.)
- Looscan Neighborhood Library 2510 Willowick Rd. Houston, TX 77027 (12 p.m. - 4 p.m.)
- Mancusco Neighborhood Library 6767 Bellfort St. Houston, TX 77087 (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.)
- North Channel Branch Library 15741 Wallisville Rd. Houston, TX 77049 (10 a.m. - 12 p.m.; 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
- Northwest Branch Library 11355 Regency Green Dr. Cypress, TX 77429 (10 a.m. - 11 a.m.; 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.)
- Octavia Fields Branch Library 1503 South Houston Ave. Humble, TX 77338 (3 p.m. - 6 p.m.)
- Parker Williams Branch Library 10851 Scarsdale Boulevard Houston, TX 77089 (10 a.m. - 12 p.m.; 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.)
- Ring Neighborhood Library 8835 Long Point Rd. Houston, TX 77055 (12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.)
- Spring Branch Memorial Branch Library 930 Corbindale Rd. Houston, TX 77024 (10 a.m. - 1 p.m.; 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.)
- Stimley Blue Ridge Neighborhood Library 7007 W Fuqua Dr. Houston, TX 77489 (11 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
ABOUT NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAY
National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating our democracy, according to the official website for the observance. The event website says it was first observed in 2012 and to date nearly 4.7 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday.
ABOUT LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF HOUSTON
LWV-Houston is a nonpartisan organization whose goal is to empower voters and defend democracy. The League’s non-partisan Voters Guide which compiles information about candidates running for office will be available at lwvhouston.org/voters-guide and vote411 in English, Spanish, Chinese, and Vietnamese.