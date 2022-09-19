National Voter Registration Day: This is where you can register across the Houston area on Sept. 20

The 2022 National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 20 and KPRC 2 is partnered with the League of Women Voters of Houston and the Houston Chronicle to get voters registered all across the Houston area.

LWV-Houston will have volunteers at more than 35 locations on Sept. 20 to help qualified voters register to vote. QR codes linking to voter registration materials, registration status, and sample ballots, will be on hand.

Check out the map and location list below to find a convenient location where you can register to vote.

The last day to register to vote in Texas for the November election is Oct. 11, 2022. Early voting in Texas begins Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Voter Registration Day Locations

She Space 2799 Katy Fwy. Houston, TX 77007 (8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Lone Star College – Tomball 30555 Tomball Pkwy. Tomball, TX 77375 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Memorial Assistance Ministries (MAM) 1625 Blalock Rd. Houston, TX 77080 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Carl Walker Multi-Purpose Center 4300 Noble St. Houston, TX 77020 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Discovery Green 1500 McKinney St. Houston, TX 77010 (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

St. Arnold’s Brewery 2000 Lyons Ave. Houston, TX 77020 (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) 1221 McKinney St. Houston, TX 77002 (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church 3826 Wheeler St. Houston, TX 77004 (6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

The Montrose Center 401 Branard St. Houston, TX 77006 (5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Lone Star College - North Harris Campus 2700 WW Thorne Blvd. Houston, TX 77073 (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Fondren Library – Rice University 6100 Main St. Houston, TX 77005 (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

San Jacinto College – North Campus 5800 Uvalde Rd. Houston, TX 77049 (8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

Lone Star College - University Park 20515 SH 249 Houston, TX 77070 (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Buffalo Soldiers National Museum 3816 Caroline St. Houston, TX 77004 (5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.)

Harris County Public Library Locations

ABOUT NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAY

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating our democracy, according to the official website for the observance. The event website says it was first observed in 2012 and to date nearly 4.7 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday.

ABOUT LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF HOUSTON

LWV-Houston is a nonpartisan organization whose goal is to empower voters and defend democracy. The League’s non-partisan Voters Guide which compiles information about candidates running for office will be available at lwvhouston.org/voters-guide and vote411 in English, Spanish, Chinese, and Vietnamese.