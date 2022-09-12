Mexican Independence Day is coming up: Where to celebrate across the Houston area

HOUSTON – Hispanic Heritage Month begins later this week and kicks off with the celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day.

The Mexican holiday is commonly confused with Cinco De Mayo, which celebrates Mexico’s victory against France during the Battle of Puebla.

The Houston area will have events and specials throughout the week, from events at the children’s museums to drink specials.

Hispanic Heritage Month starts on Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15.

History

Mexican Independence Day is celebrated beginning the night of Sept. 15 and all day on Sept. 16.

Mexico gained their independence in 1810, and, according to History.com, it was ultimately a struggle rather than an achievement.

Amid Napoleon Bonaparte’s invasion of Spain and other Latin colonies, Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo Y Costilla brought in a passionate cry -- known as the “Cry of Dolores” to this day -- that started the Mexican Revolutionary War. The cry was publicly read in the town of Dolores that urged the end of Spanish rule after 300 years.

After several revolts across Latin America, Costilla was later executed by a firing squad in what is now known as the Mexican state of Chihuahua after he came close to capturing the Mexican capitol of Mexico City. Other leaders such as Mariano Matamoros, and Vicente Guerrero led armies that led to victories against the Spanish.

It took several years, but Mexico’s independence was not fully established until around 1820. Costilla’s “Grito del Dolores” is sung in events all over Mexico as well as the United States, bringing people closer together to celebrate the biggest victory of Mexico’s history.

Events

1500 Binz, Houston | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Saturday, Sept. 17

Join the Children’s Museum Houston as they celebrate Mexico’s independence with a day of fiestas, ballet Folklorico and Mariachi music.

Tickets and info here.

Hermann Park | 8 p.m. | Thursday, Sept. 15

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a special performance from Mexico City’s Son Rompe Pera, a traditional marimba band. After that, they will reenact the “Grito de la Independencia.”

Tickets and info here.

198 Kempner St., Sugar Land | Sept. 13-17

The Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center will celebrate Mexican Independence Day with fun-filled activities for kids of all ages, from chalk art to creating beats with authentic drums of many Latin countries.

Free - More info here.

Specials

4720 Almeda Road, Houston | Sept. 17

Spanish Village will offer specials on their Clasico Enchiladas for just $10.99 and margaritas for $5. Dance to mariachis from 6-8 p.m.

5802 Fulton Street, Houston | Sept. 15

Monkey’s Tail will kick off the celebrations a little early with Mexican candy shots during the annual “El Grito.”

6502 Washington, Houston | Sept. 16-18

The newest Washington Avenue hotspot will be celebrating Mexican Independence Day all weekend along with its grand opening. The new spot will offer Parrilladas with carne asada, sausage and chicken for $21. Drinks will be on happy hour prices all weekend long, too!

Did we miss any events? Let us know in the comments! We could include your suggestions in an update.