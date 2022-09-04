UvaldeStrong: Houston-area school districts show support for Uvalde CISD students returning to class this week

Students in Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will be returning to campus this week, months after the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers killed.

Here in Houston, several area school districts are showing support to students, staff and families as they navigate life after tragedy.

Districts such as Spring Branch ISD, Alief ISD and Cypress Fairbanks ISD are encouraged to wear maroon and white -- the official school colors of Uvalde CISD to show pride and support.

The Houston Texans are also planning to show support for students in Uvalde by wearing “#UvaldeStrong” stickers on their helmets during their season opener on Sept. 11.

Read the tweets from school districts below:

SBISD joins school districts across Texas in supporting the students, staff and families in Uvalde CISD as they return to school next week. #UvaldeStrong pic.twitter.com/SVxuT8AWPQ — Spring Branch ISD (@SBISD) September 2, 2022

Clear Creek ISD will join school districts across the state to show our support of Uvalde CISD as they return back to school. Students and staff are invited to wear their colors of maroon and white on Tuesday, September 6. #UvaldeStrong pic.twitter.com/fHKefBG9c9 — Clear Creek ISD (@ClearCreekISD) September 2, 2022

Tuesday, Sept. 6 is @Uvalde_CISD's first day of school. Consider wearing their school colors, maroon and white, on Tuesday to show that our hearts are with the Uvalde community. #UvaldeStrong pic.twitter.com/UM3mu0Q7ea — Cypress-Fairbanks ISD (@CyFairISD) September 3, 2022

Uvalde ISD has been heavy on everyone’s hearts. Their students/staff will return to school on Tuesday, September 6. In support, Alief ISD will join districts throughout Texas by wearing maroon & white to Stand with Uvalde as they return to school on September 6. #UvaldeStrong pic.twitter.com/B2sMfygwlR — Alief ISD (@AliefISD) September 2, 2022

Spring ISD is supporting @Uvalde_CISD as they return for their first day of school on Tuesday. Let’s stand with the Uvalde community by wearing maroon and white on Tuesday. #UvaldeStrong 🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/iWBQT2dssF — Spring ISD (@SpringISD) September 4, 2022

Willis ISD stands with the Uvalde community. We invite you to wear maroon on Tuesday, Sept. 6, as the Uvalde community returns for their first day of school. #UvaldeStrong #TXEDStands pic.twitter.com/MrmdEiI7jE — Willis ISD (@WillisSchools) September 4, 2022