#UvaldeStrong: Houston-area school districts show support for Uvalde CISD students returning to class this week

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Students in Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will be returning to campus this week, months after the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers killed.

Here in Houston, several area school districts are showing support to students, staff and families as they navigate life after tragedy.

Districts such as Spring Branch ISD, Alief ISD and Cypress Fairbanks ISD are encouraged to wear maroon and white -- the official school colors of Uvalde CISD to show pride and support.

The Houston Texans are also planning to show support for students in Uvalde by wearing “#UvaldeStrong” stickers on their helmets during their season opener on Sept. 11.

Read the tweets from school districts below:

