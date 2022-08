President Biden announced his plan to forgive $10,000 in federal student loan debt to most borrowers while also extending the repayment freeze.

Although far less than the amount that some lawmakers have pushed for, the plan would provide relief for more than 40 million Americans.

Houston-area financial professional Matt Stevenson from Allied Wealth joins us to share what this means for borrowers and how to maximize this opportunity in our latest KPRC 2+ interview.