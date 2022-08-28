Penthouse life, avoiding foundation repairs, and secrets to Feng Shui

Feng Shui, foundation issues, and a rare penthouse available right now in Houston are just some of the topics featured in this week’s “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”.

In this program each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners.

Here’s what you’ll see in this episode:

Valuable info on how to avoid costly foundation repairs

How to qualify for a loan

Ways to harmonize your home with Feng Shui

How you can dive into the real estate industry

You’ll also see the hottest homes including a gorgeous penthouse that’s on the market right now!

Check out this week’s episode in the video player above.

“House 2 Home with Lily Jang” airs Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on KPRC 2+.

There are THREE ways you can watch each week as it’s airing.