86º

LIVE

Features

Penthouse life, avoiding foundation repairs, and secrets to Feng Shui

Lily Jang tackles these topics and more in this episode of ‘House 2 Home with Lily Jang’

Tags: House 2 Home, Real Estate, KPRC 2+

Feng Shui, foundation issues, and a rare penthouse available right now in Houston are just some of the topics featured in this week’s “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”.

In this program each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners.

Here’s what you’ll see in this episode:

  • Valuable info on how to avoid costly foundation repairs
  • How to qualify for a loan
  • Ways to harmonize your home with Feng Shui
  • How you can dive into the real estate industry

You’ll also see the hottest homes including a gorgeous penthouse that’s on the market right now!

Check out this week’s episode in the video player above.

“House 2 Home with Lily Jang” airs Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on KPRC 2+.

There are THREE ways you can watch each week as it’s airing.

  • Tune into KPRC 2+ through your streaming device on your TV. Just search KPRC on your Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Google TV.
  • Catch the show on Click2Houston.com/watchlive or in the video player below.
  • Watch on the KPRC 2 News app – which is free to download in your Apple or Android app store.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.