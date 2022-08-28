Penthouse life, avoiding foundation repairs, and secrets to Feng Shui

Feng Shui, foundation issues, and a rare penthouse available right now in Houston are just some of the topics featured in this week’s “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”.
In this program each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners.
Here’s what you’ll see in this episode:
- Valuable info on how to avoid costly foundation repairs
- How to qualify for a loan
- Ways to harmonize your home with Feng Shui
- How you can dive into the real estate industry
You’ll also see the hottest homes including a gorgeous penthouse that’s on the market right now!
Check out this week’s episode in the video player above.
“House 2 Home with Lily Jang” airs Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on KPRC 2+.
There are THREE ways you can watch each week as it’s airing.
- Tune into KPRC 2+ through your streaming device on your TV. Just search KPRC on your Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Google TV.
- Catch the show on Click2Houston.com/watchlive or in the video player below.
- Watch on the KPRC 2 News app – which is free to download in your Apple or Android app store.