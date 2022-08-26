Stucco homes: To buy or not to buy in Houston

We’re tackling the sticky subject of stucco this week on “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”.
Each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners.
In this episode, an expert breaks down EVERYTHING you need to know if you currently own a stucco home or are considering buying one, plus you’ll hear what Lily learned after moving into her own stucco home! And of course, you’ll get exclusive tours of some of the hottest homes for sale right now!
Check out this week’s episode in the video player above.
“House 2 Home with Lily Jang” airs Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on KPRC 2+.
There are THREE ways you can watch each week as it’s airing.
- Tune into KPRC 2+ through your streaming device on your TV. Just search KPRC on your Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Google TV.
- Catch the show on Click2Houston.com/watchlive or in the video player below.
- Watch on the KPRC 2 News app – which is free to download in your Apple or Android app store.