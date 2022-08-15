93º

Features

PHOTOS: The ultimate Back 2 School gallery

These are kids and teachers are ready to take on the new year with STYLE, y’all

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Kanaan, Lawson and Navy. Photo submitted via Click2Pins. (Amanda Cochran, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – It’s Back 2 School time! Here are some of the spectacular photos y’all shared with us this year as you head back to the classroom.

Don’t see your photo here yet? Share it with us at Click2Pins.com and be sure to put it in the category Back to School.

ElaniMarie

Elani Marie Pre-K

0 s
0
Hull
Mariah5454

Back to school!! Klein ISD!! 5th and 2nd grade!!

0 s
0
Tomball
Emoree Zeno

Miss Emoree Mia and Reno Prince Lee

0 s
0
Liberty
Pins User

We have a kindergartner! Have a great school year Sydney. Have lots of fun learning @Kings Manor Elementary. 📓✂️🏫🙏🏼

0 s
0
Unknown
Marey

Hector 1st day of Kindergarten

0 s
0
San Antonio
Labreyah Jarae
0 s
0
Houston
Agsnoopy

First day of 8th grade at St. John Bosco Catholic School.

0 s
0
San Antonio
Toot
0 s
0
Dayton
Michelle1975

Adrian and Adriana Vela SST Schertz

0 s
0
San Antonio
sabrinacapetillo

First Day of School

0 s
0
Spring
Blissfulchaos68

Shyla's first day of school 2022

0 s
0
San Antonio
Mandy Cruz

Ms. Riley Cruz is beautiful in blue on her first day of 8th grade. Mama is behind the camera playing paparazzi, taking photos of Riley & daddy, JR Cruz. 😂 Cheers to a great school year! 🏫

0 s
0
San Antonio

Remember to share your photos with us at Click2Pins.com and be sure to put it in the category Back to School.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

