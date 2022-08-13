Bier Fest returns: Sea World San Antonio’s annual festival brings beers from Texas and beyond

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Sea World’s annual Bier Fest returns this month with an expansion of beers to enjoy just in time to celebrate the end of summer.

According to KPRC 2′s sister station, KSAT, Bier Fest started Friday, Aug. 12, and will last until Sept. 11. The festival will carry several beers from across the globe and local favorites along with pub-style food favorites.

Tickets are on sale for $40 per person and include one punch card for 10 beer tastings.

Admission to the theme park is not included in the price.

