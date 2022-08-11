93º

‘Mega Molcajete’: Commissioner Adrian Garcia, Houston Arts Alliance unveil new art sculpture celebrating Latino art, culture

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Mega Molcajete unveiling (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Residents visiting the Leonel Castillo Community Center in Houston’s Northside area will find a new sculpture with a taste of flavor.

Officials with Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia and Houston Arts Alliance unveiled the sculpture Thursday morning of a large-scale molcajete, which is a stone bowl typically used by most Latino countries to grind dishes such as salsas and guacamole.

The sculpture was created by artist Jesus Medel Cantu, who founded Museo Guadalupe Aztlan. The museum opened in 1994 and operates on mobile and stops at educational institutions.

Residents and visitors can stop by Leonel Castillo Community Center at 2101 South Street in Houston.

