This is the trick you need for tackling duvets🦄

HOUSTON – If you have duvets on your bed, you know how difficult it can be to get the duvet inside the duvet cover.

You stretch the duvet inside the cover, aiming to get the corners in the corners, promising yourself you’re going to make it, and then eventually -- against every promise you made to yourself and those waiting to laugh at you watching you do this -- you get lost inside it. This just gets worse the larger the bed is. This author has spent nearly two days lost inside a king duvet cover. OK, maybe just 10 minutes, but it was FRAUGHT, y’all. 😂

To stop you from landing crying in a puddle inside of your duvet when you just want to plop down in your bed, we’re letting you in on a beautiful trick: the roll or burrito method.

Here’s how it works:

1. Turn your duvet cover inside out.

2. Lay the duvet cover out (still inside out) on your bed with the opening at the foot of the bed.

3. Place your duvet on top of the cover, aligned with the corners.

4. Tie the corners to keep your duvet in place.

5. At the end of the bed opposite the opening, start rolling the duvet cover and duvet together -- like a burrito.

6. When you get to the end of the bed where the opening is, invert the duvet cover on itself. That means, you pull the ends up and over the rolled duvet, essentially turning the inside out part right-side out over the roll. (This is the trickiest part, but with a little bit of practice, you’re sure to get it right AND save a ton of time not getting lost in your own bedding.)

7. Begin rolling out the duvet with the cover now affixed inside. It’s seriously home alchemy, we know. You’ll feel like a witch who has learned a new brew recipe when you do this the first time.

Don’t believe us? Watch this clip below from “The Meredith Vieira Show.” The show may not be around anymore, but its magic is...We can watch this over and over again. You’ll feel like you just figured out one of the secrets of the universe. Because you did. Watch out for unicorns because there’s still magic in the world. (At least we’re convinced...) We know -- we need to get out more. 🤣