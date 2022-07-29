Weekend getaway: What visitors can expect at Galveston’s Moody Gardens Resort

GALVESTON – KPRC 2+ is helping you find fantastic places to visit for some “Last Minute Road Trip” fun this summer.

As you cross the Galveston Causeway, you’ll see a set of three pyramids on the right side. Moody Gardens consists of three areas that are filled with nature and fun.

The Aquarium Pyramid is filled with marine life from all over, from sharks to otters! Then, pay a visit to the Rain Forest Pyramid, where it resembles a real-life rainforest.

After stopping by the Discovery Pyramid that contains a 3D theater and themed exhibits, stop by Palm Beach, which is open every summer.

