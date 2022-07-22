HISD’s Miles Ahead Scholars Program is increasing the number of Latino and Black students enrolling in college

HOUSTON – Wheatley High School senior Jakory Johnson is a 2022 Terry Freshman Scholarship winner and will be attending the University of Texas at San Antonio in the Fall of 2022.

“We are thrilled that Jakory was awarded a full scholarship to UTSA,” said Houston Independent School District Superintendent Millard House II. “It’s been fifteen years since a Wheatley student was named a Terry Foundation Scholar, and this is another great sign of the academic success we are seeing at this historic campus.”

Terry Scholars are selected from a highly competitive applicant pool of incoming freshmen who demonstrate exceptional leadership, character, and academic ability. The Terry Foundation provides four-year scholarships for Texas residents who attend select Texas universities.

Jakory is part of the Mile Ahead Scholars Program, which helps African-American and Hispanic students succeed. MAS is an honors program that creates a community of achievement and provides students academic acceleration, college and career counseling, and enrichment opportunities that help the students be strong college applicants.

Jakory is a third-generation Wheatley Wildcat and one of fifteen Seniors that make up the first graduating class from the Miles Ahead Scholars program, named after Texas State Senator Borris L. Miles.

“This is a perfect example of why programs like MAS can make a difference in the lives of Black and Latino young men, specifically those raised in underrepresented communities of Houston,” Senator Miles said. “The hope is that in return, he and other young men like him give back to the program and their community.”

When not in school or playing football, Jakory works at a fast-food restaurant, and participates in community programs.

“I don’t think the opportunities that I have now would have even grazed my mind without the Miles Ahead Scholars program,” Jackory said. “Being in the MAS program has put me in the right place to be able to adapt to the college and high school workload and has also given me a community of support. Ultimately, I can say that being with my MAS brothers for the past 3 years has changed my life. It feels great to know that I won’t be going to college alone because there are other MAS brothers that are also attending UTSA with me.”

The Miles Ahead Scholars program is taking applications to add more Black and Latino students to their cohorts at Wheatley, Worthing, and Kashmere High Schools.

Visit houstonisd.org/MAS for more information about joining the Miles Ahead Scholars Program.