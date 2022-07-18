Ask 2: Should I tip the person who brings the groceries to my car or delivers them to my home?

Read view of car with lift gate open, with bags present from an Amazon Prime Now grocery pickup, curbside at Whole Foods Market in San Ramon, California, April 23, 2020.

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Should I tip the person who brings the groceries to my car or delivers them to my home?

Answer: We have found that big grocery store chains like Kroger, Costco, Sam’s Club, Central Market, Walmart, H-E-B, and Aldi do not allow their employees to accept tips for curbside deliveries. Out of the grocery stores named, only Kroger employees are not allowed to accept tips from delivery, but every other store we have named does. The FAQ pages on the grocery stores websites’ state that the bigger the delivery means the bigger the tip should be, but tipping is never required.

Of the stores we researched, Sprouts Farmers Market and Target do accept tips from curbside delivery services and delivery, and those tips go directly to the personal shopper.

If a store uses a third-party site for delivery or personal shopping, then the tip will go to the person who is working for that site, not the grocery store employees.

If you are unsure if the employees are allowed to accept tips, just ask.

