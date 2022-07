Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros waves to fans during batting practice before the game against the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park on July 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Do you have a question for Houston Astros stars who are in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game? Share it with us.

Questions for Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, and Framber Valdez are all fair game. Ask away! It’s a perk just for you, Insiders. Let us know what your questions are in the form below and we could ask your question when KPRC 2 sports anchor and reporter Ari Alexander is catching up with players in Los Angeles.