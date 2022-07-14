Fort Bend County man indicted for allegedly receiving $25K in health care kickback payments, US Attorney says

RICHMOND, Texas – A Fort Bend County man was indicted by a grand jury on July 12 after he allegedly conspired to pay and receive health care kickbacks announced the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Patrick Osemwengie, 43, was taken into custody on Thursday.

According to the indictment, Osemwengie allegedly paid Medicare beneficiaries to sign up for home health services and made referrals to specific companies.

He then received more than $25,000 in kickback payments for referring patients to several agencies, including Grace Healthcare Services and Ebra Health Care Services.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said if Osemwengie is convicted, he could face up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.