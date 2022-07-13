‘Put it down for the 713′: Space City songs that celebrate Houston

Linen postcard created by the Tichnor Brothers Inc. from Boston, USA. The company specialized in this type of postcard and created them for travelers across the USA. The cards often used photographs or illustrations of the region to form the lettering. Artist Tichnor, 1940 (Photo by Pierce Archive LLC/Buyenlarge via Getty Images)

Houston’s a vast, varied, and ever-growing metropolis with a storied history. It’s the kind of place you write songs about. And so many have.

In our new Houston playlist, we’re compiling some of the greatest songs written about Houston or by Houstonians.

The music showcased on this playlist spans decades and genres. On the list is “Houston Waltz” by Floyd Tillman, “Telephone Road” by Rodney Crowell, “Welcome 2 Houston” by Slim Thug, and “713″ by The Carters.

As with any playlist, this is a work in progress that we’ll continue editing and building. You can submit your song recommendations to us in the comment section at the bottom of the page.

Peruse the full list of songs below or listen here.

Note that some of the songs contain explicit language.

Songs about Houston:

“The Midnight Special” by Lead Belly

“When Death Come Creeping in Your Room (Run, Sinner, Run)” by Mance Lipscomb

“Houston Waltz” by Floyd Tillman

“Houston Bound” by Lightnin’ Hopkins

“Houston” by Dean Martin

“Houston Texas” by Archie Bell & the Drells

“Bloody Mary Morning” by Willie Nelson

“I Can Almost See Houston from Here” by Bobby Bare

“Houston Is Hot Tonight” by Iggy Pop

“Heaven, Hell or Houston” by ZZ Top

“Imagine Houston” by Joe Ely

“Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You)” by Larry Gatlin & The Gatlin Brothers Band

“Struggle Here in Houston” by Juke Boy Bonner

“Livin’ on the Edge (of Houston)” by Reverend Horton Heat

“Southside” by Lil Keke

“My Hometown” by Charlie Robinson

“Telephone Road” by Rodney Crowell

“Rothko Chapel” by David Dondero

“Houston” by R.E.M.

“City of the Swang” by Bun B

“Houston Town” by The Belleville Outfit

“If You Ever Go to Houston” by Bob Dylan

“Last Concert Café” by Grant Dawson

“Houston Don’t Dream About Me” by The Black Crowes

“Montrose Blvd. Blues” by Craig Kinsey

“H-Town’s Finest” by Paul Wall and Slim Thug

“Mal Hombre” by Lydia Mendoza

“Houston, We Got a Problem” by Luke Combs

“East Houston Blues” by Rodney Crowell

“713″ by The Carters

“Houston El Mover” by Joe King Carrasco

“Nothing From Nothing” by Billy Preston

“Houston” by Austin Paine

“Houston, We Got a Problem” by Luke Combs

“Houston, The Action Town” by Juke Boy Bonner

“Houston Is The Place To Be” by Calvin Owens

“Fueled For Houston” by Wilson Phillips

“Fannin Street” by Lead Belly

“Lord Only Knows” by Beck

“Houston” by Johnny Copeland

“If You Ever Get to Houston (Looks Me Down)” by Don Gibson

“Welcome 2 Houston” by Slim Thug

MORE: Meet 6 women with Houston ties who blazed a trail in music history

Ad

Enduring hits by Houstonians, including honorary Houstonians :

“Where Did You Sleep Last Night” by Lead Belly

“Bluesman for Life” by Roy Gaines

“Simple Song” by Lyle Lovett

“Penitentiary Blues” by Lightnin’ Hopkins

“The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers

“Whiskey River” by Johnny Bush

“Barefoot And Crazy” by Jack Ingram

“Copperhead Road” by Steve Earl

“Fragile Peace And Certain Wars” by Carolyn Wonderland

“Halo” by Beyoncé

“Mind Playin Tricks on Me” by Geto Boys

“Hound Dog” by Big Mama Thornton

“I’m a Mighty Tight Woman,” by Sippie Wallace

“Car Freak” by Geto Boys

“My Mind Went Blank” by DJ Screw, Point Blank

“Still” by Geto Boys

“Truth Hurts” by Lizzo

“Gangster of Love” by by Johnny “Guitar” Watson

“Sweetest Pie” by Megan Thee Stallion

“What Dreams Are Made of” by Hillary Duff

“The Road Goes On Forever” by Robert Earl Keen

“I Can See Clearly Now” by Johnny Nash

“Take Me to the Good Times” by The Suffers

“Poncho and Lefty” by Townes Van Zandt

“Big Sky County” by Chris Whitley

“A Real Mother For Ya” by Johnny “Guitar” Watson

MORE: Astrodome mixtape: 10 songs that namedrop the storied stadium

🎵 Help us build our Houston playlist. What Houston tunes do you play on repeat? Share your suggestions in the comment section below. We’ll review and add your submissions in future updates to this article.