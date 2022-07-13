Fireworks spectacular return to Typhoon Texas for Space Day on Saturday

HOUSTON – Typhoon Texas will host its annual Space Day Saturday, which will be filled with fireworks and loads of fun.

The west Houston family waterpark will feature activities, such as outer space crafts for kids, an astronaut training simulation ride, strolling astronaut characters and more, all capped off by an evening fireworks spectacular.

Gates open to the public at 11 a.m. where families can enjoy a full day of free space-themed festivities. Children can enjoy outer space crafts activities from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; a mock moon landing photo booth printing 4x6 photo magnets, from noon to 7 p.m.; an astronaut training simulator ride, from noon to 8 p.m.; and outer space trivia at the Wave Pool Stage starting at 4 p.m. Families also will enjoy strolling astronaut characters throughout the day and the high-energy top-40 cover band Hybrid 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to a release.

Most Typhoon Texas attractions will be lit up in neon lights when the sun goes down with fireworks capping off the night starting at 9 p.m.

Ad

For tickets to Typhoon Texas and for more information, click here.