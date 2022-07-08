Love ‘Stranger Things’? Call the Surfer Boy Pizza number and this is what happens

David Harbour, Caleb Mclaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Priah Ferguson attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Don’t you love it when there’s more to a TV show than meets the eye? That’s exactly what the Duffer Brothers’ “Stranger Things” has done from the beginning of the series and now they’re doing it with a phone number that isn’t your typical 555 used in most shows.

When you call the Surfer Boy Pizza number given in the show – 805-457-PIZZA or 805-457-4992 shown on the van in the “Stranger Things 4″ you get an amazing message from a character on the show. We’ll wait while you call...

SPOILER ALERT!

*

*

*

*

When you call, a recorded voice message from Argyle -- Jonathan’s best friend in California -- comes on. The beloved stoner who loves his job at a pizza place has this to say:

“Surfs up! Surfer Boy Pizza, this is Argyle speaking. We make everything fresh here at Surfer Boy, except for our pineapple which comes from a can. Oh, can you hold dude?

“Brochacos, I just got another order before this dude on hold called it’s super specific, like weird specific. You ready? So first, it’s got to be a six inch crust and it’s gotta be super yellow. I don’t know, don’t ask me man. That’s what they said. And then we gotta get the red sauce, just up to the edge on the crust. So don’t go over. And next they want, and this is really important, four chops of white mozzarella, three habaneros nice and bright orange, two green pepper slices, gotta let the habanero sing man. And then one, just one, piece of blue cheese on top. Now I know it’s strange. Blue cheese is damn near mold. But hey, have you tried it? Try before you deny bro. Ok that’s all I got. Did you get the order? Yeah, cool.

Ad

“OK, sorry brochaco thanks for waiting.”

You can’t talk with him, but it feels like you’re in on the fun.

Have you tried out the number? Let us know what you thought in the comments.

Kudos to Netflixlife.com for letting us in on this great little feature. The website also noted that you can purchase a frozen Surfer Boy pizza at Walmart which comes in four flavors: pepperoni, supreme, meat lovers, or pineapple jalapeño. You can purchase them separately or in a variety pack. These pizzas may not be fresh like the ones Argyle makes, but they’re definitely worth trying out!

The full season of “Stranger Things 4″ is now streaming on Netflix.