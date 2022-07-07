Don’t buy a new device. This is how to quickly free up space on your phone.

Is your phone running on empty when it comes to space?

There are some quick and easy steps to free up storage on your phone without sacrificing your data. It all starts with a bit of detective work, KPRC 2′s sister station KSAT reported.

“The first thing you need to do is look into your phone and see what’s actually taking up so much space,” said Consumer Reports tech editor Melanie Pinola told the station.

To check what’s taking up space on an Android phone, go to: Settings –> battery and device care –> storage

To check what’s taking up space on an iPhone, go to:

Settings –> General –> iPhone storage

If your phone is a photo hog, you can offload pictures and videos to cloud-based storage such as iCloud or Google Photos or move them to a computer or external hard drive.

You can also optimize your photos. That means full-resolution pictures are stored on the cloud while smaller versions remain on your phone.

If music is what you’re hoarding, think about streaming instead. You don’t really need to download and store a lot of music on your phone. That goes for podcasts too.

For some people, the issue is memory-heavy apps. In that case, you can delete old apps or offload them. Offloading gets rid of the apps but keeps the data related to them. So, you can always download them again and pick up where you left off.

And, don’t forget your text messages. All those shared photos, videos and GIFs can take up a lot of space.

iPhone users:

Clear out big text attachments by tapping the Settings app –> select General –> select iPhone Storage –> select Review Large Attachments –> tap Edit and select the attachments you want to delete and hit the trash icon.

Android users:

Clear out big text attachments by tapping the Files app –> tap Images or Videos –> open the Messages folder –> tap images you want to delete and hit the trash button.

Have you had success with these tips or others? Let us know in the comments.