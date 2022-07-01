‘Time capsule’ Burger King found fully intact behind a wall at a Delaware mall

Who needs a time machine when you have the internet?

The web has been abuzz with photos of a fully intact Burger King that looks transported straight from the ‘80s yet is still standing today, untouched by time or renovation. This vintage BK, located in the Concord Mall in Wilmington, Delaware, has been closed since 2009, and the space appears unchanged since it first opened in the late ‘80s.

Trash cans still ask long-gone patrons to “get your trash in here some way” in the fast food giant’s signature font and the space still appears to have its original parquet flooring, patterned wallpaper and ‘80s-style wall décor. The shuttered restaurant is truly a liminal space on overdrive.

See photos of the space here from TODAY.com.