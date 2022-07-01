‘Splash Mountain’ no more: Disney unveils reimagining of popular ride based off ‘The Princess and the Frog’

New rendering for the all-new Princess and the Frog attraction coming to Disney parks

ORLANDO – Imagineers at Disney unveiled new details about the redesign of their popular Splash Mountain ride at both Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida.

According to WKMG and the Disney Parks Blog, the new ride, now dubbed “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” will open in late 2024, Disney announced during ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans.

Since the first announcement in 2020, the ride picks up where the 2009 movie, “The Princess and the Frog” left off.

Called the revamp of a “love letter to New Orleans,” Disney said that riders will follow Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, and other popular characters through the bayou as they prepare for Mardi Gras, bringing new and returning characters and new music.

Imagineers explored the city of New Orleans, including the bayous, historical sites, and culture. According to WKMG, the attraction will feature advanced storytelling that will feature animatronics and immersive environments within the ride.

No word on when “Splash Mountain” will close at both parks.

To view additional renderings and to read Disney’s inspiration for the ride, click here.