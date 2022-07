Lizzo performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

HOUSTON – Houston star Lizzo is headed to the “TODAY” Plaza at Rockefeller Center in New York City this month.

The Grammy Award-winning superstar will perform live on the broadcast Friday, July 15.

If you’re headed to New York City for her performance, here’s how you can score fan passes. Check-in is at 5:30 a.m. The concert concludes approximately at 9:00 a.m. You’ll need proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID for each individual in your party. Go here for more information.