‘Houston Life’ reporter Melanie Camp is wearing a pair of Ellen DeGeneres’ pants: This is how she got them

If you’ve gotten to know our Mel Camp on the show these past few weeks, you know she’s fun and always up for an adventure. But did you know she owns a pair of jeans from former daytime talk-show host ELLEN DEGENERES??!!

Crazy, right? Her time in LA brought her some precious cargo -- literally.

An ex-boyfriend of Mel’s had an ex-girlfriend who was a production assistant for the “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” With Ellen being a talk show host, she had a massive wardrobe, often leaving clothes behind for recycling. Long story short, the $500 dollar “Double R by Ralph Lauren” jeans made their way into Mel’s closet three years ago, and her ex-boyfriend told her, “You should wear them because they look great!”

Without hesitation, she took the jeans, and they now serve as her POWER JEANS. You may have a pair of lucky socks, or a good-luck t-shirt, but Mel having Ellen DeGeneres’ jeans is the epitome of power and good luck, I mean c’mon!! The name speaks for itself.

Ad

“I do feel that they are good power jeans, I wore them on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’” Mel said. “Power to me means standing confident and that feeling of being confident where you’re standing in your body and who you are.”

And if you know Mel, you know that quote deems true to who she is.

Mel does worry that Ellen will want them back, but in exchange for the striking denim pants, she hopes to send Ellen some “Houston Life” exclusive gear. In the meantime, though, Mel’s hoping those power jeans will help her become a better dancer. We all know Ellen knows how to bust a couple moves so we’ll see what you’ve got Mel, we’re counting on you!