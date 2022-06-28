Ice Land is returning to Moody Gardens this holiday season.

The Galveston attraction is unveiling this year’s theme on Friday. KPRC 2 will share an update on the theme as soon as it is released.

Moody Gardens noted the return of Ice Land has special importance for visitors this year since it has not been included in the Holiday in the Gardens activities since 2019 prior to the pandemic. “Many guests have contacted Moody Gardens and anxiously awaited its return over the past two years,” a news release about the event’s return read.

Here are a few older photos of Moody Gardens’ Ice Land attraction: