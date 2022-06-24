Thousands of pounds of ice to be dumped into Houston-area waterpark attraction

KATY, Texas – To combat the Houston-area heat, Typhoon Texas said in a news release Friday that workers plans to dump 15,000 pounds of ice into the wave pool at Typhoon Texas.

The event called the “ultimate ‘COOL DOWN HTOWN’” will take place both Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 at the west Houston waterpark at 1 p.m.

Workers dump wheelbarrows of ice into a water attraction at Typhoon Texas in this undated photo. (Typhoon Texas)

“We did the ice dump a couple years ago, kind of on a whim, and it was a big hit, so when we looked at the temps for this weekend, we decided to bring it back,” says Matthew Girocco, general manager of Typhoon Texas. “It’s just as fun to watch as it is to be in the water when all the ice pours in.”

‘COOL DOWN HTOWN’ hours are Saturday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. The weekend also will feature the waterpark’s signature low ‘n slow-smoked Texas BBQ as well as DJ Greg on Saturday from 1 – 7 p.m. and a Selena tribute band on Sunday from 2 – 4 p.m.

Season passes, any-day tickets and choose-your-day tickets are available at typhoontexas.com.