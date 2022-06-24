New text messaging system ‘This is Quitting’ helps teens put an end to vaping

Following the FDA’s ban on Juul, a nonprofit hopes that more teens quit their addiction to vaping with a help of a simple text message.

Megan Jacobs, creator of “This is Quitting” and vice president of product for the Innovations Center at Truth Initiative said in an interview with KPRC 2+ that the program is a one-of-a-kind text message system that helps nearly half a million young people that are addicted to vaping nicotine.

Jacobs was joined alongside Parker Kerns, a college student who recently quit e-cigarettes with help from “This is Quitting,” said vaping amplified his stressors and his anxiety -- something he never felt before.

Learn more about “This is Quitting” here.

