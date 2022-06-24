Comedian Marlon Wayans to perform his show ‘Microphone Fiend Tour’ Friday at Bayou Music Center

Comedian Marlon Wayans is making a stop in H-Town this Friday night!

Wayans, who loosely played himself on the hit NBC comedy “Marlon” and is starring on Netflix’s new movie “Sextuplets” will hit the stage at Bayou Music Center as part of his “Microphone Fiend Tour.”

Wayans said in an interview with KPRC 2+ that fans can expect “the unexpected” when attending his show. He also provided tips, tricks and advice to those who want to break into comedy.

“I’m nowhere near-legendary status, so you just gotta keep trying,” he said. “Keep your head up, keep on grinding, and see what you can put out. God gave you this beautiful thing called life.”

Tickets to his “Microphone Fiend Tour” show are available online here.

