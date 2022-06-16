Summer was made for this: This marshmallow packaging glows in the dark

Grab the glowing bag and get your s’mores on.

That’s what Jet-Puffed is hoping you’ll do this summer with its Camp S’mores glow-in-the-dark products this summer.

“As we gear up for the first day of summer and prime marshmallow roasting season, we wanted to give fans a way to enjoy their s’mores no matter if it’s day or night,” Samantha Mills, associate director of Brand Communications at Kraft Heinz, said via news release. “The new glow-in-the-dark packaging makes it easy to find your bag of marshmallows when the sun sets around the glowing campfire, giving your tastebuds a delicious treat with every bite.”

Jet-Puffed Camp S’mores are now available at Walmart and other retailers for $2.99, while supplies last.

To learn more about Camp S’mores or how to win a S’moregazing Kit visit smoregazing.com. The S’moregazing kit will include a telescope, glow-in-the-dark skewers, new Jet-Puffed Camp S’mores and s’mores ingredients, glow-in-the dark stickers and more.