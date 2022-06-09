‘Chupacabra?’ These are some of the most inventive responses to what was photographed outside the Amarillo Zoo

A photo posted by the City of Amarillo on its Facebook page on June 8, 2022.

AMARILLO, Texas – Nearly 500 comments later and people are still weighing in on what exactly was standing outside the Amarillo Zoo’s fencing on May 21 at 1:25 a.m.

A man? A beast? Something in between?

On Wednesday, the City of Amarillo asked for ideas in their social media post.

And now people are getting really creative. Here are some of the most inventive responses we noticed in the post’s comments.

“Did you guys recently have a Furry Convention in town? That would answer a lot of things here.” - Willie H.

“Clearly it is Rocket the Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy.” - Kelly P.

“This is literally sonic the hedgehog.” - Ro Ry S.

“Kinda looks like Jack Sparrow.” - Robbie C.

“Clearly a young werewolf...not a big deal.” - Daryl H.

“Definitely chupacabra, yep” - Tam Dawn J.

“That’s a demogorgon, watch the documentary on Netflix called ‘Stranger Things’ it has accounts of this creature, it’s drawn to blood and has a weakness to fire. Please be careful.” - Craig P.

“It’s pretty sad to see how this thread is filled with absolutely useless commentary. I’m pretty sure this is a bobcat or a lynx standing on its hind legs against the fence. It’s possibly also a mangy bobcat or lynx.” - Jonah S.

“Someone in a costume for sure, they probably lost a bet.” - Misty M.

“I can’t believe nobody recognized what this is. It’s Splinter looking for the Ninja Turtles!” - Heath B.

“Imma tell my kids this was Krampus.” - Melinda P.

“This looks like me on my way to the fridge at night for some late night CHEESE.” - Tom S.

“Rob Zombie” - Thomas R.

What do you think was photographed outside the Amarillo Zoo? Let us know what you think in the comments.