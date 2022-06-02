LIST: 10 Houston events that celebrate the joy of Pride Month

HOUSTON – Pride Month is underway and there’s no shortage of parties and celebrations in Houston. Here’s a selection of events that celebrate the city’s LGBTQI+ community.

🥞 Drag Show Brunch

Every Sunday

Drag Show Brunch is held at Montrose bar Boheme every Sunday from 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. with two showtimes (11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.) There is a $35 per person cover charge for the event, which includes access to the brunch buffet. View the menu here. Reservations are required.

307 Fairview Street, (713) 529-1099, barboheme.com

🍿 Pride Month Movie Showcase

Wednesday, June 8 - Wednesday, June 22

During Pride Month, Rooftop Cinema Club will show multiple LGBTQIA+ hits including “But I’m a Cheerleader,” “To Wong Foo,” and “The Wizard of Oz.” A portion of proceeds from these screenings will be donated to Pride Houston.

1700 Post Oak Boulevard, rooftopcinemaclub.com

🎵 Pride Happy Hour with Pride Chorus Houston

Wednesday, June 15, 5-7 p.m.

Enjoy a special performance from the Pride Chorus Houston, one of the country’s first and oldest gay choruses, at the Moody Center for the Arts. Pride Chorus Houston’s performance will be bookended by happy hour tunes from the DJ GNDRBNDR starting at 5 p.m. Complimentary specialty cocktails will be provided by Social Beer Garden and attendees can see the current exhibition, “Baseera Khan: Weight on History.” From Elton John to Lady Gaga, the chorus’s song selections will highlight queer artists and pride anthems. The event is free and open to the public.

6100 Main Street, eventbrite.com

🏊‍♂️ Pride Pool Party

Saturday, June 18, 2-8 p.m.

Described by organizers as the “largest LGBTQIA+ pool party in Texas,” this pride event will be held at Clé nightclub and will include multiple DJs, live entertainment, hosts, dancers, games and prizes, and food and drink specials.

2301 Main street, eventbrite.com

🍺 Pride Bar Crawl

Saturday, June 18, 4 p.m. - 12 a.m.

This “choose-your-own-adventure” crawl will consist of one check-in location, eight additional bars and an afterparty spot. After you check in, you can go to any participating venues you want to. Tickets, which cost $15-20, include access to all the venues, two to three free drinks, and exclusive drink and food specials. A professional photographer will be on site to take photos. A portion of the proceeds will donated to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning) young people.

2409 Grant Street, Suite A, eventbrite.com

👠 Rock The Runway Pride Fashion Show

Thursday, June 23, 6-11 p.m.

Pride Houston’s annual fashion show will feature LGBTQIA+ designers, models, and DJs. Expect to see the haute styles, the latest fashions in ladies evening and casual wear, and plenty of avant-garde statements. The event is open to the public and free to the first 200 people who RSVP.

2600 Travis Street, (713) 354-9964, eventbrite.com

🌈 Rainbow on the Green

Friday, June 24, 7-10 p.m.

Discovery Green’s annual LGBTQ celebration Rainbow on the Green will honor the families who have spoken out against legislation meant to deny medical treatment to trans-gender children. The event lineup features local drag queens, Houston vocalist Christina Wells, a veteran of America’s Got Talent, and as the headliner, vocal group, The Kinsey Sicks. Known as “America’s Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet” their original music and parodies performed a cappella has entertained and inspired millions around the world for decades. Admission is free for all.

1500 McKinney Street, discoverygreen.com/rainbowonthegreen

🏃‍♀️ The Pride Run 2022

Saturday, June 25, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

This family-friendly fun run and walk begins at Hennessy Park in Houston’s Greater Fifth Ward. There will be an optional synchronized rainbow throw at the starting line 10 minutes before the Pride run begins.

1900 Lyons Avenue, thepriderun.org

🏳‍🌈 Houston Pride LGBT+ Celebration

Saturday, June 25, 12-10 p.m.

The 44th Annual Official Houston Pride LGBT+ Celebration will take place downtown at Houston City Hall and is expected to attract thousands of festival-goers. General admission is free for children 12 and under and seniors 60 and older (Free entry does not apply to Main Stage Experience or Celebration VIP.) General admission to the festival is $5 per person. The parade is free for everyone.

901 Bagby Street, pridehouston365.org

🎨 BYOB Pride Painting Class

Sunday, June 26, 2-4 p.m.

This is a step by step BYOB and snacks painting class for adults.

1402 North Loop 336 W Conroe, (936) 444-6463, paintingwithatwist.com

