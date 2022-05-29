84º

Features

Travel to Peru during Houston’s ‘Peru to the World’ expo taking place at Galleria area

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Sofia Ojeda, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Peru to Houston Expo, Peru, Houston, Things To Do

HOUSTON – The first-ever ‘Peru to the World Expo,’ is landing at Houston’s Galleria area -- no passport required.

The festival, scheduled for Sunday, June 5, allows Houstonians to learn more about the Peruvian culture and the fast-expanding culinary art from more than 20 chefs. Events include Peruvian folklore, signature cocktails, and live performances.

Tickets are on sale for $90 online, $120 at the door. To purchase, click here.

In the video player above. KPRC 2′s Sofia Ojeda talks to Henry Perez, Director of Houston Commitee for ‘Peru to the World’ Expo.

IF YOU GO:

Peru to the World Expo - Houston

The Ballroom at Tanglewood, 5430 Westheimer Court

Sunday, June 5

Tickets at the door: $120

Doors open at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email

Award-winning journalist, proud immigrant, happy wife, beaming mom. Addicted to coffee. Love to laugh.

email

facebook

twitter