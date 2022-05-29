Travel to Peru during Houston’s ‘Peru to the World’ expo taking place at Galleria area

HOUSTON – The first-ever ‘Peru to the World Expo,’ is landing at Houston’s Galleria area -- no passport required.

The festival, scheduled for Sunday, June 5, allows Houstonians to learn more about the Peruvian culture and the fast-expanding culinary art from more than 20 chefs. Events include Peruvian folklore, signature cocktails, and live performances.

Tickets are on sale for $90 online, $120 at the door. To purchase, click here.

In the video player above. KPRC 2′s Sofia Ojeda talks to Henry Perez, Director of Houston Commitee for ‘Peru to the World’ Expo.

IF YOU GO:

Peru to the World Expo - Houston

The Ballroom at Tanglewood, 5430 Westheimer Court

Sunday, June 5

Tickets at the door: $120

Doors open at 1 p.m.