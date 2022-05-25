In photos: Community of Uvalde, the nation mourns after mass shooting in Texas

Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed before the gunman was fatally shot by law enforcement. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

It’s been another period of mourning around the entire country, as a mass shooting at an elementary school in the town of Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults.

The coming days continue to be a time of mourning, finding out the names of those whose lives were lost, and investigating exactly what the background and motive of the deceased gunman was that prompted him to enter a school and kill innocent human beings.

As the community of Uvalde and the country continue to grieve, here are some images of how the town is trying to cope with and make sense of the tragedy, from Getty Images.

Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed before the gunman was fatally shot by law enforcement. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

A family grieves outside of the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Law enforcement work the scene after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School where 19 people, including 18 children, were killed on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. The suspected gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by law enforcement. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

