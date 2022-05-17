Photos: Russian forces withdrawing from Kharkiv, but Mariupol looks to be on brink

There appears to be a case of good news and bad news from the Ukrainian perspective in recent days as the conflict with Russia rages on.
The good news is that Russian forces were pulling back from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the northeast portion of the country.
The bad news is that after months of being under siege, the city of Mariupol looks like it will be in Russian hands shortly after hundreds of the remaining Ukrainian soldiers were ordered to evacuate.
The soldiers were stationed in Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworks plant.
