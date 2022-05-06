This is what protests on the Roe v. Wade situation look like across the country

Abortion-rights and anti-abortion advocates confront each other in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on May 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. Demonstrations across the country continue as abortion-rights and anti-abortion advocates react to the leaked initial draft majority opinion indicating the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn two abortion-related cases, which would end federal protection of abortion rights. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Protests have erupted all over the country after Politico released a leaked initial draft majority opinion, indicating the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn two abortion-related cases, which would end federal protection of abortion rights.

The leaked draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, was confirmed by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Once the news broke Monday night, protesters (and anti-protesters) have taken to the streets.

Here are just a few photos from protests in Washington D.C., New York City, Boston and more.

Abortion-rights and anti-abortion advocates confront each other in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on May 4, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

A person walks past a metal barricade that was erected around the U.S. Supreme Court a previous night, on May 5, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The response comes after several days of demonstrations following the leaked draft of the Court's potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Abortion-rights advocates surround anti-abortion demonstrators outside of the Supreme Court Building on May 4, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Women with signs gather alongside hundreds of people in Foley Square in Manhattan to show their support for abortion rights in the United States on May 3, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Pablo Monsalve/VIEWpress) (2022 @VIEWpress)

People attend a protest in Manhattan to show support for abortion rights in the United States on May 3, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Pablo Monsalve/VIEWpress) (2022 @VIEWpress)

People attend a protest in Manhattan to show support for abortion rights in the United States on May 3, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Pablo Monsalve/VIEWpress) (2022 @VIEWpress)

People attend a protest in Manhattan to show support for abortion rights in the United States on May 3, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Pablo Monsalve/VIEWpress) (2022 @VIEWpress)

People attend a protest in Manhattan to show support for abortion rights in the United States on May 3, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Pablo Monsalve/VIEWpress) (2022 @VIEWpress)

Anti-abortion rights demonstrators protest in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on May 3, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Pro-choice activists protest during a rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, May 3, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

A woman named Kelly Will attends a rally supporting the right for abortions to be protected by the federal government on May 3, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Demonstrators march through downtown following a rally in support of abortion rights on May 3, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Demonstrators attend a rally in support of abortion rights on May 3, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Demonstrators hold signs during a rally in support of abortion rights on May 3, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Pro-choice supporters rally for abortion rights at the State House on May 3, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Pro-choice supporters rally for abortion rights at the State House on May 3, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

People gather at the state Capitol to rally in support of abortion rights on May 3, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)