LIST: These are the the Texans detained, missing abroad

Mark Swidan of Houston was 37 when he was detained, in 2012, in China while on a business trip. Chinese officers reportedly burst into his hotel room while was talking to his family on the phone and, without a warrant or other decision by a public authority, took him to Jiangmen municipal detention center, Guangdong Province, where he remains, according to the United Nations . Swidan was accused of belonging to a group involved in the manufacture and trafficking of drugs. Though drugs were found on Swidan’s interpreter and driver, no drugs were ever found on Swidan or in his hotel room and no forensic evidence – no drugs in his system, no DNA on the packages, no fingerprints on the packages or drug paraphernalia – has ever been produced connecting him to the drugs or any trafficking, according to the Dui Hua Foundation , a non-profit advocacy group that works to improve treatment for detainees in China. The Department of State and the White House have raised Swidan’s case with the Chinese government on numerous occasions.