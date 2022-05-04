Meet newest Gerber baby, Isa, who has a limb difference; Announcement made on ‘TODAY’

NEW YORK – The results are in: The newest Gerber baby melts hearts with her joyful giggle and loves to snuggle.

She is also the first Gerber baby with a limb difference, as baby Isa Slish from Oklahoma was born missing part of her right leg.

The seven-month-old was announced as the winner of the 2022 Gerber Photo Search on TODAY Wednesday, surprising her parents, Meredith and John, live on the air.

“We’re just so amazed,” mom Meredith shared. “We couldn’t think of a better company for her to be the face of for 2022.”

