PHOTOS: Galveston opening its lovely historic homes to the public two weekends in May

HOUSTON – If you’ve traveled to Galveston, you’ll notice historical homes are in abundance, but for the history and real estate fanatic among you, the homes largely aren’t open to viewing -- until now.
Tours will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 7-8, and on May 14-15. Tickets are $35 for general admission until May 2, and $40 after and through the tour.
Tickets are available online by clicking here, or the day of at any of the tour homes, tickets are also valid for both weekends and are not sold for individual homes.
On all tours, the homes featured will be: the 1874 Robert and Ellen Hughes House, Cover House, the 1896 Oscar and Mary Walker House, the 1897 August J. Henck Cottage, the 1906 Romanet-Glenn House, 1922 Stubbs-Garrigan Bungalow, and the 1931 Dr. Albert and Willie Dean Singleton House.
On May 7 and 8, tourists will be treated to the 1866 Thomas and Frances Blythe House, which is undergoing renovation, in addition to the Magruder Cottage, which was built in 2020 as bonus houses on the tour during its first weekend.
On May 14 and 15, tourists will be treated to the Plum House, which was built in 2022, as a bonus house during the tours final weekend.
Take a spin through some of the tour-ific (yeah, bad joke we know) homes below:
Tours can start at any of the homes and you are able to view them in the order you prefer. There are no discounts for children; infants in arms are free.
Parking is available near each tour home on a first-come, first-serve basis. No shuttle service will be offered.
