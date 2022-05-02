LIST: Where educators can get free, cheap food for Teacher Appreciation Week

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 2-6. To celebrate and thank educators, several companies are offering deals and freebies on food.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: “Einstein Bros Bagels is offering a 20% off e-gift card deal May 2 to May 6 so you can treat your favorite teacher during Teacher Appreciation Week. "

Freddy’s: “Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is showing their gratitude to educators across the country by offering teachers a free single-topping mini sundae. Guests must present a valid school ID for Dine-In or Drive-thru orders only. This offer takes place during Teacher Appreciation Week, beginning on Monday, May 2, 2022, and ending on Friday, May 6, 2022.”

Ad

Joe’s Crab Shack: Teachers get a 15% discount May 3 – May 7.

Marble Slab Creamery and Great American Cookies: “Starting May 2 through May 6, teachers and nurses can redeem a delicious offer at Great American Cookies, a free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie with any purchase, and, at Marble Slab Creamery, a buy one, get one free small ice cream. Both offers require customers to show valid identification and are in-store only. At co-branded Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery locations, one freebie must be selected, no double dipping.”

Potbelly: “In celebration of National Teacher Appreciation Week, Potbelly is recognizing teachers with a free cookie or regular-sized soft drink when they order any entrée all week from May 1 through May 8.”

Ad

Sonic: “In honor of Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday, May 3rd, SONIC Drive-In will match up to $1.5 million in donations to DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers. SONIC is also thanking teachers by offering a free cheeseburger with purchase to all enrolled in the SONIC Teachers’ Circle, a free rewards program exclusively for educators available through the SONIC App.”

Whataburger: “During Teacher Appreciation Week from May 2-6, teachers across Whataburger’s communities can enjoy a free breakfast item from 5:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. with presentation of a teacher school ID. Thirty teachers in Whataburger’s communities who were nominated by their peers will win $1,000 each for their schools. And all week long, teachers across Whataburger’s 14-state footprint can enjoy breakfast items free and a 25% discount on all retail items in the Whatastore with the code WHATATEACHER22.”

Ad

Zaxby’s: “Zaxby’s, a premium quick-service restaurant known for its Chicken Fingerz, wings and signature sauces, is celebrating National Teachers and Nurses Appreciation Week with a special ‘Buy One, Get One’ Boneless Wings Meal offer valid all day long on May 3, while supplies last. Zaxby’s Boneless Wings Meal features five, tender, tasty boneless wings tossed in one of nine different sauces and is served with Texas Toast, crinkle fries and Ranch sauce.”

MORE: Readers, time to share the teacher you remember most from childhood