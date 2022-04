Diana, Princess of Wales, is seen with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, at the piano in Kensington Palace.

When it comes to Mother’s Day, it makes sense that you might think about your own mom -- or the maternal figure in your life, whether that’s an aunt, grandma, or any special woman who has made a difference for you, personally.

But what about moms throughout history?

How much do you know about Princess Diana, for example? (We don’t want to give away too many of the women featured in the quiz, below!) 🙂

Test your knowledge below.

Happy Mother’s Day, come May 8!