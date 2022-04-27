Jet-setting? Be the first to get your luggage with these 3 tips

Whether you’ve just arrived at a dream vacation or you’re getting back home from a work trip, quickly getting out of the airport and on to your final destination is always the goal.

But alas, you must wait at baggage claim, watching the conveyor belt going round and round as everyone else collects their luggage.

If only there was a way to jump to the front of the baggage claim line at the airport. Or is there?

According to Travel and Leisure, there are a couple tricks jet-setters can try to bump their luggage arrival time.

1. Be the last person to check in.

This may seem backward, but bags are always loaded front to back from the bag carts.

“If you check in last, your bags will be in the last bag cart, which will make them the last on the aircraft, and the first off the aircraft at your destination," gate agent Thomas Lo Sciuto said. "If they are the first off the aircraft, they will most likely be the first on the bag carts and then the first to be unloaded at baggage claim."

And hey, on the bright side, maybe you'll get a few more minutes of sleep ahead of an early-morning flight.

2. Ask for a fragile sticker.

When checking in your luggage, ask the representative if they can attach a fragile sticker to your bag. The fragile pieces of luggage are typically loaded later, therefore they come out before the other bags. Not to mention, your bag may be handled more gently.

3. Check your bag at the gate.

The biggest downfall here is that, since you’ll have to take your bag through security, you won’t be able to carry anything larger than travel-size liquids.

Bonus: Join frequent flier club | Book first or business class

Well, we may not all have this luxury, but for those who do, your luggage will typically get a priority tag.

Travel and Leisure says it’s important to note that all loading and unloading systems are different, so the recommendations may not always be a sure-fire way to get your luggage first.

This story was first published in 2018. It has since been updated.