Friendswood man who sexually exploited minors through social media gets 35-year sentence

HOUSTON – A Friendswood man convicted of sexually exploiting minors and other child pornography changes was sentenced this week to 35 years in prison, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of Texas announced.

Benjamen Charles Slaughter pleaded guilty Aug. 4, 2021 to sexual exploitation of children and receipt and possession of child pornography, the office said in a news release.

An investigation into Slaughter’s illicit activities was launched after he sexually exploited a 15-year-old victim through the social media website Skout, the office said. On another website, Collarspace, Slaughter asked a victim to engage in sex with strangers and wanted her to do so without using protection.

When authorities searched Slaughter’s social media, online storage accounts and home, they found numerous images of child pornography, some of which involved babies and toddlers, and determined that he had begun receiving child pornography before he was an adult, the office said.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown presided over Slaughter’s sentencing, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sherri L. Zack prosecuted the case, the office said.