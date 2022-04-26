Pool safety tips from YMCA of Greater Houston

Tony Guillory, Association Director of Aquatics at the YMCA of Greater Houston, offers some water safety tips for parents and children.

Today, on KPRC 2+, Tony Guillory, Association Director of Aquatics at the YMCA of Greater Houston, offered some water safety tips for parents and children and discussed the swim programs YMCA offers.

The YMCA of Greater Houston offers these swim safety tips:

Know that any depth of water is dangerous

Place barriers around water

Always designate or be a water watcher – be diligent!

Remember drowning is quiet and quick

Learn water rescue skills and CPR

Take formal swim lessons

YMCA of Greater Houston provides swimming lessons for infants and toddlers, preschool and school aged children, teens, and adults. For more information, visit ymcahouston.org.

